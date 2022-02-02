Matthew James Hecht

February 2, 2022

, age 32, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 31, 2022, after a brief illness.

Matt recently relocated to Jonesborough, TN with his family. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas and grew up in Pensacola.

He attended R.C Lipscomb, Ransom Middle School and graduated from Tate High in 2008. He also completed the PALS program at Pensacola State College in 2016.

Matt loved hockey, reading his Bible, doing artwork, riding his hand cycle, and fishing. He was a dedicated Pensacola Ice Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning fan. He also enjoyed the several years that he played in the Miracle League of Pensacola.

Matt had a bright smile and a kind heart and will be missed dearly by his family and all who knew him.

Matt is survived by his parents Steve and Barbara Hecht, and his brothers Andy and Chris.

A celebration of Matt’s life will be performed at a later date.

