Manslaughter Suspect Hit Victim In The Head With A Propane Tank In Century Death, ECSO Says

A Flomaton man charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of a Century man last July allegedly caused his death by hitting him in the head with a propane cylinder.

Timothy Lavon Johnson, 34, remains in the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola with bond set at a half million dollars.

As NorthEscambia.com first reported last week, Johnson is charged with the death of Christopher Lynn Hunter, who passed away 10 days after he was injured. An arrest report we obtained Tuesday provides more information about the incident.

According to the report, Johnson struck Hunter in the head at least once with a steel propane cylinder such as is used on an outdoor grill. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated battery report on Hilltop Road at Alger Road at 11:18 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

They arrived to find Hunter bloody and beaten, crawling around the ground, the report states. He was transported to the hospital, where he died on July 28, 2021.

Witnesses on the scene were interviewed, but provided very little information about what happened.