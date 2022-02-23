Man Charged With Robbing, Threatening To Blow Up Bank

A man has been charged with robbing an Escambia County bank by threatening to blow it up.

Bruce Allen Hill, 59, walked into a bank in the 400 block of Navy Boulevard about noon on February 19, handing the clerk a note threatening to detonate an explosive if the clerk did not hand over cash, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Hill took an undisclosed amount of money and left.

ECSO deputies arrived on the scene and arrested Hill moments later in the bank parking lot.

Hill was charged with robbery and threats to discharge an explosive. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

According to Escambia County Jail records, Hill is homeless.