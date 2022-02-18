James Calvin “Jamie” Chance

James Calvin “Jamie” Chance, 61, of Molino, Florida passed away on February 17, 2022 after his battle with cancer.

Jamie was born on August 26, 1960 to Betty Lue Anderson and Raymond Chance at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

Jamie was such a hardworking man. He worked for the bag plant in Cantonment, Florida for 31 years. He made so many friends through that time, which wasn’t hard for him to do. He never really met a stranger. Everyone who met this man grew to love him and his big bright personality. If he wasn’t offering you a beer he was offering a hug, or a mean left hook if you got out of line.

Jamie enjoyed watching sunrises and sunsets and he loved to cook and make “concoctions.” He really enjoyed working in his flower garden and making the most beautiful flower arrangements you have ever seen. Above all, his children were his entire heart and he let it be known!

Jamie was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Chance; brother, Johnny Ray Chance; nephew, lil Tony Mandel Junior; and stepfather, RT Anderson.

Jamie is survived by his mother, Betty Lou Anderson; his son, Coty Chance; his daughter, Tiffany Enfinger; his sisters, Sandra Davis, Susan Mandel and Brandy Chance; his brother, Ray Chance; his nephews, Dustin Hern, John Chance and Randy Thomas; his niece, Sommer; and so many friends that have been like family.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Don Neese officiating. Interment will be held in Lathram Chapel Cemetery, Cantonment, Florida.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to services.