J.B. Johnson Jr.

J.B. Johnson Jr., age 65, of Century, FL, left this earth and went home to be with his Heavenly Father, on Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, 2022.

J.B. is survived by his loving wife of more than 45 years, Trudie Gilmore Johnson; his son, Jeff Johnson (Becky Hadley); daughter Sarah LeMesurier; son-in-law Desmond LeMesurier; daughter-in-the-Lord Tammy Jackson (Danny Jackson); brothers Ollie Johnson (Donna), Joe Johnson (Mary), and Lewis Johnson (Wanda); grandson Russell LeMesurier; granddaughter Madison Merchant and was preceded in death by his father J.B. Johnson Sr.; mother Vonnie Johnson; brother Johnnie Johnson; and sister Rachiel Kelly.

J.B. lived most of his life to glorify God. He had a heart for the lost and wanted for all to come and personally know Jesus as their Lord and Savior. He loved serving others and making a difference in his community. He did this by serving in his church in many different capacities over the years. He wanted people to know that they were loved by God and created with a purpose for something more than just existing in this world. He also served as a volunteer Firefighter with Station 5 in Century, FL for 20+ years. His desire to make a difference in someone’s life was not limited to who he knew but was open to any and all opportunities to help people who were in crisis. J.B. was willing to put his own life on the line, and did so many times, to let people know that their life had value and was worth sacrificing for. J.B. was also a dependable man who retired from Georgia Pacific, working for more than 30 years as a high angle confined space rescuer.

J.B. was known as a man of honor and integrity in his community. He loved his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren. He was a great Son, Brother, Husband, Father and Grandfather who worked hard to provide and be there for his family. He was a Rescuer as well as a Rescue Teacher. He considered it a privilege to teach the next generation about how to make a difference because he knew that life went way beyond his time on this earth. J.B. was also an Evangelist and if you knew him, then you knew something about his Jesus.

J.B. had a smile that was contagious and his laughter was loud and would catch the attention of everyone in a room. He radiated the love of God and did what he could to bring a moment of joy to everyone’s day. If you knew him, you loved him. He will be missed but never forgotten. The impact he made on his family and his community will continue on for generations to come. He may not have realized the legacy he left behind because he was just doing what J.B. did and that was to love, serve others and be a light for Jesus.

Services will be held at Petty Eastside Chapel Funeral Home in Atmore, AL on Friday February 18, 2022. The family viewing will be 11:00 – 12:00, the public viewing will be 12:00 – 2:00, & the service will start at 2:00. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery/ Crary Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Jeff Johnson, Joe Johnson, Ollie Johnson, Desmond LeMesurier, Darin Barrow, and Jay Ates. Honorary pallbearers will be Barnie Jones & Lewis Johnson.