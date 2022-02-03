Isolated Storms, Flooding Possible Through Thursday Night

There is a chance of severe thunderstorms and flooding on Thursday with the passage of a slow moving cold front.

“Escambia County is currently at a marginal risk for severe weather,” said Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “We also have a potential for flooding, so we encourage citizens to remain weather aware.”

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.