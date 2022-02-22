Is Flomaton A Speed Trap? The Police Chief, And The Data, Say No

Is Flomaton a speed trap?

No, says Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson.

But Flomaton is a small town with a really big speeding problem, he’s got the data to show it.

“Speeding is one of the number one complaints received by our department and my office,” Thomspon said. “Flomaton has thousands of vehicles traveling through each day, and a high percentage of those vehicles are speeding.”

The Flomaton Police Department has a radar trailer on Sidney Manning Boulevard, also known as Highway 29.

Last Saturday, February 19, the trailer’s radar clocked 4,013 vehicles headed north out of Florida. Almost 90% of vehicles were speeding with 3,599 traveling over the posted 35 mph. There were 883 vehicles, 22%, traveling over 46 mph — more than 10 mph over the limit.

Thompson said Flomaton is not a speed trap. The speed limit is 35 mph crossing the state line in Alabama. It drops to 35 mph about 2.5 miles away on the south side of Century.

“Based on the complaints received and statistics we are seeing with our information retaining radar trailer, the Flomaton Police Department will be strictly enforcing all traffic laws, including that of speeding,” the chief said. “It should be no surprise to see extra officers on the roads in the near future attempting to help assist this issue.”