Hundreds Of Emergency Rental Assistance Applications Pending Or Denied; Here’s How To Apply

Escambia County residents struggling to pay rent and utilities due to COVID-19 can still apply for help from the Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

As of late last week, hundreds of applications were still in-progress or had been denied. Here is the latest status.

Program applications:

Total tenant applications: 2,275

In progress: 1,126

Under review: 13 (31 under a second review)

Pending information: 174

Pending landlord: 20

Denied, withdrawn or duplicates: 568

Approximates funds expended:

$150,000 paid

$340,000 submitted

$280,000 this week

$700,000 approved

$200,000 recurring monthly

Escambia County received $9,611,771 from the Consolidated Appropriations Act and $7,605,344 from the American Rescue Plan.

According to Andie Gibson, Escambia County media and public information manager, applications can be denied for a variety of reasons such as not meeting the eligibility criteria, no response from the applicant for more than 60 days or fraud associated with the applications.

“Some common issues we are seeing with pending tenant applications include no proof of COVID hardship, incomplete lease documents, not meeting the eligibility requirements for income, or the tenant has already received assistance from OurFlorida,” Gibson said. Applications are not eligible if they have received rental assistance from another agency.

“Common issues among pending landlord applications include missing forms (specifically W-9s) or other statements, related parties, or the landlord simply does not want to participate,” Gibson said.

The application portal is now open and available clicking or tapping here. Call (850) 403-6044 to make an appointment for in-person assistance, or see a list of libraries below.

Emergency rental assistance may be provided to eligible low-income Escambia County residents and families who:

Have been financially impacted by COVID-19;

Have total household income at or below 80% Area Median Income;

Are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Have not received any other rental assistance for the requested months

Both the renter and the landlord must submit an application through the portal. Reimbursement will be paid directly to the landlord or utility provider. View eligibility requirements and see if you qualify here.

The program can cover up to 12 months of overdue or late rent and utility bills for households in Escambia County. Additional details for rental assistance for landlords and renters can be found at MyEscambia.com/erap.

Escambia County ERAP Policies and Procedures are in alignment with the U.S Treasury Department’s guidelines (full policies and procedures).

Email ERAP@myescambia.zendesk.com or call (850) 403-6044 with any questions.

Citizens may use the computers at the following public libraries to complete their application: Century Branch Library – 7991 N. Century Blvd., Century

Molino Branch Library – 6450-A Hwy. 95A, Molino

Tryon Branch Library – 1200 Langley Ave., Pensacola

Genealogy Branch Library – 5740 N. Ninth Ave., Pensacola

Pensacola Library – 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola

Southwest Branch Library – 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Westside Branch Library – 1301 W. Gregory St., Pensacola

