FWC Law Enforcement Report: Illegal Deer Hunting Incidents

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following activity during January:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officers Pettey, Allgood and Ramos inspected a local taxidermist and found several violations. He was in possession of 48 ducks, alligator meat, a bobcat, and a mule deer that were not tagged as required. He also did not possess a federal permit which is required to mount migratory birds. He also had an alligator snapping turtle, which is a violation to possess. The taxidermist was cited for the violations.

Officer Cushing was on patrol in the Byrneville community and in a concealed location adjacent to farm fields with deer present. Officer Cushing heard a vehicle approaching and it stopped at the edge of a field. The vehicle began using its headlights to illuminate the field. Officer Cushing heard three rounds fired from a gun that sounded consistent with a .22 caliber. The vehicle quickly accelerated and sped away from the location. Officer Cushing followed the vehicle from a distance around several curves. He came around a curve where the vehicle had pulled over on the side of the road. Officer Cushing initiated a traffic stop and the operator of the vehicle was standing next to the driver’s side door. There was a passenger in the rear seat and another passenger in the wood line. Officer Cushing observed a .22 rifle with scope and flashlight in the front passenger seat. There were several open containers of alcohol in the vehicle and several more closed. All three individuals were under 21 and were questioned about the alcohol and incident. It was determined that the suspect in the front passenger seat shot the three rounds. He initially stated that he was shooting at a rabbit then stated that he was shooting at a coyote. He also admitted that he saw deer in the field. A total of seven violations were issued to the three suspects.

Officer Allgood inspected a local seafood dealer and found multiple violations. Thirteen different species of saltwater products were found, and the dealer did not have the required records of where he received the product. Most of the saltwater products were frozen in whole condition including 75 bonita, 35 one-gallon bags of shrimp, amberjack, red drum, almaco jacks, scamp, spotted sea trout, and several other species. During the

inspection, several fish were hidden by the employees. Once Officer Allgood noticed the fish were missing the employee admitted hiding fish in his vehicle. This same dealer has been cited three times for similar violations in the past year. Officer Allgood seized all the saltwater product and citied the owner for all the violations.

Officer Cushing was on patrol in the Perdido Wildlife Management Area (WMA) early one morning when he observed a vehicle which displayed an out of state tag that had several waterfowl hunting items in the vehicle. While waiting for the individual to return, Officer Pettey joined Officer Cushing. Shortly after, they contacted an individual wearing camouflage and a safety climbing harness walking down the road. He had blood on his hands and the hunter indicated that he had just shot a 4-point deer with a bow. When asked if he had a hunting license, he indicated that he did. The subject presented an Alabama hunting license. After acknowledging that he was in Florida, he went on to say that he didn’t think that he needed another license since he was hunting “open land” that is on both sides of the river. It was explained to him that in addition to the required Florida licenses, the area described is a deer hunt by “Quota Permit” only. They went to the area where the deer was shot. The officers observed a climbing stand, a crossbow and bloody arrow. They tracked the deer for a short time before losing the blood. Officers Hutchinson, Roberson and K-9 Zara arrived to help. The deer was located a short distance away and was a 6-point. It was determined that this was the third day the individual had been hunting in the quota area. The deer and crossbow were seized, and several citations were issued for the violation.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

K-9 Officer Hutchinson was patrolling in the evening close to sunset when he heard a single gunshot at the back of a large field. He drove to the area and watched the field from a concealed location. After several minutes, he observed a truck exit a large section of woods and drive along the back of a field. After the truck left the field and turned onto a roadway, Officer Hutchinson stopped the truck and discovered a freshly killed, untagged antlerless deer in the bed of the truck. While speaking to the driver, he informed Officer Hutchinson that his cousin who owns the field had an antlerless Deer Permit and tags for the field. He said he was hunting on the edge of the field when he harvested the antlerless deer. He admitted to not possessing the Antlerless Deer Permit and not properly tagging the deer. During further investigation, Officer Hutchinson discovered that the subject harvested the deer in a food plot located several hundred yards within the woods. He also discovered that the food plot was located on a separate parcel of land that did not have Antlerless Deer Permits assigned to it. While inspecting the subjects license, he found that he did not have a valid Deer Permit and that he did not complete a Deer Harvest Report prior to moving the deer. Officer Hutchinson issued the subject a notice to appear citation for taking an antlerless deer out of season. He was issued a citation for not completing a Deer Harvest Report and a warning for not possessing a deer permit.

Officers Hutchinson and Roberson were patrolling near Escambia River and observed a truck in front of them that had blood on the tailgate. The truck turned into a residential area and the officers contacted the driver at his property. Officer Hutchinson questioned the driver about the blood and after initially trying to deceive them, the subject admitted that his uncle harvested the deer in Alabama. He said he drove to Alabama and cut the

deer into three large pieces and transported it into Florida to his residence where he placed the deer and carcass in his freezer. The subject led the officer to his residence where the deer was located and after inspecting the deer, Officer Hutchinson seized all three bags containing the meat and carcass. The subject was issued a notice to appear citation for transporting a deer carcass from Alabama into Florida.

K-9 Officer Hutchinson received a call from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer who requested his and K-9 Zara’s assistance. The Fish and Wildlife Officer informed Officer Hutchinson that a missing subjects personal belongings were discovered by hunters in a section of woods on the Eglin Air Force Wildlife Management Area (WMA) property. He said the subject was last seen near the area approximately a month prior to his belongings being found. He asked if K-9 Zara could track the wooded section of the WMA. During the search, K-9 Zara located an area that produced a strong odor of decomposition coming from it. Approximately 100 yards away, she located several pieces of bones with a substance attached to them. Officer Hutchinson notified the U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer and led him and an Okaloosa County detective to the bones and the area of concern. The bones were collected by the appropriate authorities for further examination. Over the next couple of days, other searches were conducted in the area by cadaver K-9’s and anthropology teams. Several of the remains of the missing subject were located and turned over to the medical examiner’s office.

K-9 Officer Hutchinson was on patrol at a boat ramp within the Yellow River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). He observed three male subjects returning to the boat ramp by vessel. All three subjects were wearing camouflage clothing and had hunting gear inside the vessel that was consistent with duck hunting. Once they reached the boat ramp, he contacted them. While speaking to them, they said they were duck hunting and showed him several ducks they had harvested earlier in the morning. He asked them who shot the ducks and they said it was a combination of all three of them. While conducting a resource inspection, he discovered that two of them had the proper license and permits to hunt ducks, but the other subject did not have a valid Federal Duck Stamp or Migratory Bird Permit. Officer Hutchinson explained to him that he needed a Federal Duck Stamp and the Migratory Bird Permit to hunt ducks. The subject was issued a citation for violation of the Migratory Treaty Act. He was issued a written warning for the Migratory Bird Permit Violation.

K-9 Officer Hutchinson received information about a possible night hunting and trespassing violation on private property. He responded to the area after sunset and patrolled a large tract of land that bordered a neighborhood. He discovered a tree stand on the edge of a small clearing. While inspecting the site, he discovered several motion activated night lights hanging from tree limbs directly over mineral blocks and piles of corn. He also observed fresh ATV tire tracks leading from the bait site to the back of a mobile home on an adjoining property. He followed the tracks to the residence and contacted the property owner. During questioning of the property owner and several

other subjects, Officer Hutchinson was able to locate the suspect who was hiding at the residence. While interviewing the suspect, he admitted to trespassing and hunting on the adjoining private property without the landowner’s permission. During further investigation, Officer Hutchinson located a set of deer antlers hanging in a tree at the residence. The suspect admitted to harvesting the antlered deer but failed to complete a Deer Harvest Log or report the deer within 24 hours of harvesting it. He also discovered that the suspect did not have a valid hunting license or deer permit. The suspect was issued the appropriate citations and was told to remove all his hunting stands and gear from the private property.

K-9 Officer Hutchinson was patrolling after sunset near a hunting club when he observed a subject wearing camouflaged clothing and riding a golf cart exit the property and park at the gate. He observed another subject who was wearing camouflaged clothing and driving a truck exit the property and park next to the first subject. Officer Hutchinson contacted both the subjects and conducted a resource inspection. During the inspection, he discovered fresh deer blood and hair in the back of the truck. He questioned both subjects about the blood in the bed of the truck. The one who was driving the golf cart admitted to harvesting a deer two days prior and loading it in the

back of his friend’s truck. After initially trying to deceive Officer Hutchinson about completing a Deer Harvest Log and reporting the deer, the subject later admitted that he didn’t complete either the Deer Harvest Log or report the deer within 24 hours after harvesting it. The subject was issued the appropriate citations for the violations.

K-9 Officer Hutchinson was patrolling the Yellow River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) when he made contact with two subjects camping at a primitive campsite along the edge of the river. While inspecting the campsite, he discovered a machete stuck in an oak tree. Officer Hutchinson explained the rules to both subjects about cutting and damaging trees on managed lands. He also asked them to clean the campsite up and take all trash and belongings with them when they finished camping. Two days later, Officer Hutchinson returned to the campsite and discovered that the subjects had finished camping, but they discarded several large items at the campsite. While inspecting the camp, Officer Hutchinson discovered several large trees had been chopped down. He located a phone number for the subjects and conducted a phone interview with them. They admitted to discarding the items at the camp and chopping down the trees. Later that evening they met with Officer Hutchinson at the campsite and cleaned up all the litter they had left behind. They were issued the appropriate citations for damaging the trees and littering.

While on patrol in Blackwater State Forest Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Officer Mullins inspected a hunting camp and a subject cleaning a deer. The subject was cleaning a deer and had another whole doe deer lying beside his cooler. Another subject was located at their camp and closer inspection revealed two additional deer were previously shot and on ice in a cooler at the camp. Both subjects fabricated stories about the deer and how they were harvested. While investigating the area, hides and carcasses were discovered near a river where they were discarding deer parts. Officers Corbin and Oliver arrived and assisted with the investigation. It was discovered that a

total of four doe deer were illegally taken from the area during closed season. The subjects were placed under arrest, booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail, and issued the appropriate citations for doe deer out of season, untagged deer meat, alcohol, vehicle off trail, and littering. Their guns were seized for the case and logged into evidence. All deer meat was seized and donated to a food pantry to help feed the

hungry

Officers conducted a duck hunting detail to target violations, ensure public safety, and the protection of migratory birds. Multiple violations were addressed, and the detail showed a strong public presence. A total of nine vessels and 26 users were checked. The violations that were addressed included unplugged shotguns, no federal duck stamps, license violations, and boating safety violations.

Officer Bower received information from a social media group of a potential purchase of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) quota permit. Officers Roberson and Bower went to interview the subject and determined the permit was purchased for $300.00. After further investigation, the officers discovered the subject harvested a buck deer in Alabama and brought the deer into Florida in whole condition. The subject cleaned the deer and buried it in his back yard. The subject was charged accordingly for the violations.

Officers Bower and Jones located a baited area on Eglin Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The site consisted of approximately 100 lbs. of corn and two box traps. The officers were in route to check the bait site when they heard a gunshot in the area. When the officers arrived, it appeared the area had been hunted but the subjects were gone. Officer Hutchinson and K-9 Zara were called to do a search of the area. A subject was located, and an interview was conducted. It was determined that two subjects had placed bait and were hunting over the bait. The subjects were hunting the baited area at night, out of season, and without Eglin permits and hunting licenses. The box traps that the subjects were using were also out of season and were being used without the proper trapping permit.

Officer H. Jones was on patrol at the Eglin Reservation and Wildlife Management Area (WMA) near the community of Holly. While there the officer located a salt/mineral brick which is illegal bait on management area lands. Nearby there was a game camera attached to a tree and pointed toward the bait. Evidence located suggested that the person responsible came from a nearby neighborhood. The officer contacted a hunter who resides nearby. When confronted the hunter admitted to placing the bait and the camera. The officer issued a notice to appear in court for placing bait on a wildlife management area