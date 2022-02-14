Florida Gas Prices Slip Lower As Upward Pressure Remains

The average price for gasoline set a new 2022 high of $3.47 per gallon on Wednesday. That is the most expensive daily average since July 2014. From there, the state average gradually slipped lower through the weekend. Sunday’s state average was $3.46 per gallon.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $3.43. A North Escambia low of $3.43 was available at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were below $3.30 at about a half dozen locations.

“Pump prices moved slightly lower into the weekend, but don’t be surprised if they increase again in the near future,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices set new 2022 highs on Friday, amid concerns over how a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could result in sanctions on Russian oil that could make the oil market even tighter than it currently is.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.