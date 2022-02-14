Florida Gas Prices Slip Lower As Upward Pressure Remains

February 14, 2022

The average price for gasoline set a new 2022 high of $3.47 per gallon on Wednesday. That is the most expensive daily average since July 2014. From there, the state average gradually slipped lower through the weekend. Sunday’s state average was $3.46 per gallon.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $3.43. A North Escambia low of $3.43 was available at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were below $3.30 at about a half dozen locations.

“Pump prices moved slightly lower into the weekend, but don’t be surprised if they increase again in the near future,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices set new 2022 highs on Friday, amid concerns over how a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could result in sanctions on Russian oil that could make the oil market even tighter than it currently is.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 