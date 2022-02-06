Flood Warning For The Escambia River Near Century

A flood warning is in effect for the Escambia River near Century until early Thursday morning. Minor flooding is forecast.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the state was 17.29 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening.

Flood stage is 17 feet.

The Perdido River near Barrineau Park is expected to crest at 8.9 feet on Monday, just below action stage of 9.0 feet. Minor flood stage for the Perdido River is 13 feet.