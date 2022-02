Flood Warning Continues For Escambia River Through Sunday

A flood warning for the Escambia River continues through Sunday morning.

Minor flooding is forecast.

Thursday night the stage was 17.9 feet.

The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then begin to fall, falling below flood stage of 17 feet on Sunday.

At 17 feet, there is considerable flooding of lowlands.