Flomaton Sailor Serving About USS Harry S. Truman

February 2, 2022

Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Travis Odom is serving aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa

Odom is pictured using a drill to make a key in the repair shop aboard the USS Harry S. Truman.

Photos by U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T’ara Tripp for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Flomaton Sailor Serving About USS Harry S. Truman”

  1. friend on February 2nd, 2022 2:14 am

    Go Travis! So proud of you!





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT FEATURE, Features 

 