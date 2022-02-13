Fire Damages Large Metal Building In Walnut Hill

Fire damaged a large metal building in Walnut Hill Saturday afternoon.

The fire on Smith Lane, just west of Kansas Road, was reported about 2:30 p.m. Smoke from the 2,100 square foot building was visible for miles.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. There were no injuries reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. Other nearby structures and a residence were not damaged.

The Walnut Hill, McDavid, Century and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department, Atmore Fire Department and Pace Fire Rescue were initially dispatched to the fire. Several of those units were canceled before arrival.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.