Expect Overnight Lane Closures All Week On The Pensacola Bay Bridge

Drivers can expect delays each night this week on the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

From 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday, February 6 through Saturday, February 12 crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the new westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) bridge.

In addition, Bayfront Parkway eastbound near the Pensacola Bay Bridge will be shifted onto the roundabout to access U.S. 98 during this time. The lane shifts will allow crews to place rip rap, or shoreline protection, along Bayfront Parkway.