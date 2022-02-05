Escambia Records 1,805 New COVID-19 Cases

There were 1,805 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths reported over the last week in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health and the CDC. There were 3,180 cases and 32 deaths reported during the previous week..

Here is the latest data from FDOH and the CDC:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 74,740 (+1,805)

Positivity rate last week: 25.2%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 551.8

People vaccinated: 169,678 (+340)

Full vaccination rate (age 5+): 57.7%

New hospital admissions: 260

Current hospitalizations (as of Friday): 230

Total deaths reported last 7 days: 0

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 45,838 (+1,652)

Positivity rate last week: 28.0%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 883.4

People vaccinated: 98,522 (+156)

Full vaccination rate (age 5+): 55.6%

New hospital admissions: 47

Total deaths last 7 days: 0

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 5,610,370 (+132,622)

Case positivity rate: 18.0%

Case Rate per 100k:603.5

Deaths: 66,279 (+210)

Data sources: CDC, Florida Department of Health, Escambia County