Escambia County Engineer Joy Jones Retires After 18 Years of Service

Escambia County Engineer Joy Jones, PE, has after 18 years with the county. Jones’ last day was Wednesday..

She retired as engineering director and county engineer. During her time with Escambia County, Jones served as director of Public Works; division manager of Engineering and Construction Management; division vanager of Park Operations and Capital Improvements; division manager of Planning and Engineering; and as stormwater engineer of the Planning and Engineering Department.

As director and engineering lead, Jones supported and led the department to implement innovative ideas that benefited the county, citizens and visitors. Jones oversaw more than 60 infrastructure projects annually for design or construction ranging from $20-$40 million per year. Some of her notable projects include the Southwest Sports Complex at Bauer Road, and the Bratt and Beulah parks. She was also instrumental in initiating technical notices to better communicate new specifications, address common issues and provide resolutions.

“I want to thank everyone I have had the great fortune to work with over the last 18 years,” said Jones. “It has been a blessing to serve the citizens of Escambia County and to have the opportunity to work on a tremendous number of fulfilling projects. I know the future of the engineering department is bright.”

“I wish Joy nothing but the best in her retirement,” said Interim County Administrator Wes Moreno. “Working with Joy has been an immense pleasure. She leaves behind an incredible legacy for the county engineering department through her hard work and passion for the job.”

Prior to her time with the county, Jones served for nine years in the private sector as a senior project manager with Mott MacDonald and project engineer with Florida Groundwater Services. She was also the civil engineer of record for many commercial site plans, roadways and subdivision developments.