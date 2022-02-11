Escambia BOCC Moves Toward First Development On OLF-8 In Beulah

The Escambia County Commission took a major step forward Thursday in the development of the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road in Beulah.

The commission declared 84.47 acres of the property as surplus (indicated by hatch marks in the graphic above), allowing the county to sell it for a “town center” with mixed-use commercial, high-density residential and more — essentially jumpstarting development on the project.

Commissioner Steven Barry said, receiving support from other commissioners, he would entertain any unsolicited offers for the entire 500 plus acres.

“Let’s stick the for sale sign in the ground and divest it,” Barry said. “Let’s see what the private sector has to offer out there.”

“I’d be all ears,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said.

He said commissioners could make decisions based upon not just current offers, but the future benefits and taxable value of development offers.

The commission unanimously approved a motion to declare the 84.47 acres as surplus and name the board and as the selection committee to review offers.