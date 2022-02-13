Ernest Ward Middle Gym Getting An Updated Look

February 13, 2022

The gymnasium at Ernest Ward Middle School is getting an updated look.

The gym is being painted gray with a blue trim on the outside. The inside is also being painted, and there will be new lockers and a coat of paint in the locker rooms.

The 19,000 square foot EWMS gym has been blue since it opened in 1978. New paint was discussed during the construction of the new school building, which opened in February 2015, but the gym was never painted.

And stay tuned…if all goes as planned, there will be another aesthetic improvement coming to the front of the 44-year old building this summer.

Pictured above below: The Ernest Ward Middle School gymnasium, as seen on Saturday, is being painted. Pictured bottom: The building has been blue since it opened in 1978. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, Features, TOP STORIES 

 