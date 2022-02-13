Ernest Ward Middle Gym Getting An Updated Look

The gymnasium at Ernest Ward Middle School is getting an updated look.

The gym is being painted gray with a blue trim on the outside. The inside is also being painted, and there will be new lockers and a coat of paint in the locker rooms.

The 19,000 square foot EWMS gym has been blue since it opened in 1978. New paint was discussed during the construction of the new school building, which opened in February 2015, but the gym was never painted.

And stay tuned…if all goes as planned, there will be another aesthetic improvement coming to the front of the 44-year old building this summer.

Pictured above below: The Ernest Ward Middle School gymnasium, as seen on Saturday, is being painted. Pictured bottom: The building has been blue since it opened in 1978. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.