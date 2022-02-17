Century Sawmill Day Festival And Car Show Will Return In May

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, organizers have announced that the Sawmill Day Festival and Car Show will return to Century on May 7.

The day will include entertainment, free history museum tours, grilled hamburger meals, crafts, free exhibits and more.

The event is free, and vendor space is also free.

There is a $25 registration fee for the car show, which includes lunch.

For more information, to enter the car show or for vendor space, contact Jerry Fischer at (850) 256-3980.

For 2019 Sawmill Day photos, click here.

For 2019 car show photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.