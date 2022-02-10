Cantonment Woman Charged In Walnut Hill ‘Honor System’ Farmer Burglary

A Cantonment woman has been charged with the November 2021 burglary of a Walnut Hill “honor system” farmer on November 29, 2021.

Kayla Shea Caperton, 28, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $21,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Caperton and an unidentified suspect vandalized a vending machine valued at $7,000 and stole items worth $124, including ice from an ice machine, corn that was being sold on the honor system, and a 100 quart cooler.

The entire incident was caught on video, showing the suspects arriving in a SUV later identified as Caperton’s 2004 Nissan Xterra.

After the story and video were published on NorthEscambia.com, investigators received numerous calls from persons identifying the vehicle as belonging to Caperton.

Deputies obtained her phone number, and she agreed to meet in a parking lot at Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road. According to an arrest report, she immediately acknowledged that she received phone calls that her vehicle was in the news story. Caperton told the investigator that she had parked her car at the Dollar General on South County Road 97 in Cantonment and then rode around with a friend during the time of the burglary. She stated that someone must have stolen her vehicle from the Dollar General and returned it to the same spot.

Caperton stated she was the only person with a key to the vehicle, and it was determined that the vehicle was never parked at the Dollar General overnight, the arrest report states.

During the late November 2021 incident, two people wearing ski masks spent about 11 minutes attempting to break into a drink vending machine outside Eicher Farms on South Highway 99 in Walnut Hill. Surveillance video from the incident is below.

They arrived about 2:35 a.m. Monday in a SUV. The vehicle’s headlights were off as they pulled behind the barn and went to work on the vending machine with a crowbar. At one point, the only cash in the machine fell to the ground, unnoticed by the duo as they continued their efforts. Eicher said there was only $2 or $3 in the machine, but thousands of dollars in damage was done.

After a lengthy battle with the vending machine, the suspects then took several bags of ice, the cooler and several bags of corn from the business that sells deer corn, peanuts and other products on the honor system.

“It’s extremely tough in today’s economy when people are stealing from you,” Eicher told NorthEscambia.com following the theft. “It makes it especially tough. I don’t know why they want to come out and target this place for a few dollars and they don’t even see when the money hits the ground.”

Three other individuals were charged with theft for stealing bags of deer corn, peanuts and ear corn from the same farm just days before.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com screen grabs and photos, click to enlarge.