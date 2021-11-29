Three Charged With Theft of Corn And Peanuts From Local Farmer

Three people have been charged with stealing from a Walnut Hill farmer that was selling his products on the honor system.

Gregory Paul Traynor, age 47 of Pensacola; Bradley Parker Henderson, age 40 of Cantonment; and Michael Darrol Dunson, age 40 of Pensacola, were each charged with first degree misdemeanor petty theft.

Authorities believe they are the three people caught on camera during the early morning hours of November 19 stealing 27 bags of deer corn, peanuts and ear corn being sold at the farmer’s roadside bin and barn on South Highway 99 in Walnut Hill. The suspects can be seen on surveillance video loading up the bags into a van that was later determined to be yellow. Part of that video, first posted by NorthEscambia.com, is below.

About two dozen bags of corn and peanuts were recovered and returned to the farmer.

Traynor was released on a $2,500 bond. Henderson and Dunson remained in the Escambia County Jail as of Monday evening with bond set at $2,500 each, according to jail records.

Images and video for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.