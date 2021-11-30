Thieves Hit Walnut Hill ‘Honor System’ Farmer Again Monday (With Video)

The Walnut Hill “honor system” farmer that was hit by crooks last week was targeted by thieves again early Monday morning.

Two people wearing ski masks spent about 11 minutes attempting to break into a drink vending machine outside Eicher Farms on South Highway 99 in Walnut Hill. Surveillance video from the incident is below.

They arrived about 2:35 a.m. Monday in a SUV believed to be a 2002-2004 Nissan Xterra. The vehicle’s headlights were off as they pulled behind the barn and went to work on the vending machine with a crowbar. At one point, the only cash in the machine fell to the ground, unnoticed by the duo as they continued their efforts. Eicher said there was only $2 or $3 in the machine, but thousands of dollars in damage was done.

After a lengthy battle with the vending machine, the suspects then took several bags of ice, valued at $2 each. They also took a large cooler valued at around $100 and several bags of corn from the business that sells deer corn, peanuts and other products on the honor system.

One of the suspects was wearing a hoodie with the words “Cash Only No Credit” on the back.

“It’s extremely tough in today’s economy when people are stealing from you,” Eicher told NorthEscambia.com. “It makes it especially tough. I don’t know why they want to come out and target this place for a few dollars they don’t even see when the money hits the ground.”

The last of three people accused of stealing bags of corn and peanuts from the farm November 19 were arrested Monday. Gregory Paul Traynor, age 47 of Pensacola; Bradley Parker Henderson, age 40 of Cantonment; and Michael Darrol Dunson, age 40 of Pensacola, were each charged with first degree misdemeanor petty theft. They have not been named suspects in the incident early Monday morning, November 29. For more on their arrest and mugshots, click or tap here.

Anyone with information on Monday’s incident is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com screen grabs and photos, click to enlarge.