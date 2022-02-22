Cantonment Man Charged With Battery, Kidnapping And Theft

A Cantonment man has been charged in an incident involving a Valentine’s Day gift and in a separate incident for allegedly physically tying to force a woman to go to his mother’s house.

Bartow Kindrell Cobb, Jr., was charged with battery domestic violence and theft for the February 15 incident.

The victim told deputies she was contacted by Cobb who said he had a Valentine’s Day present for her. She agreed to meet him so he would stop bothering her, according to an arrest report. After receiving the gift, Cobb began to argue with her.

She left in her vehicle, only to discover that Cobb was following her in the area of Nine Mile Road and Jernigan Road. She pulled into a parking lot, where deputies said Cobb began to argue with her and demanded his gift back. With her permission, he retrieved the gift from the backseat of her vehicle before punching her in the mouth, the report continues.

She left, and again realized Cobb was following her. She had realized that $500 in cash was missing from her back seat, and deputies said she agreed to meet him to recover her money. The arrest report states he returned the money and the Valentine’s Day present.

Cobb was also charged with felony kidnapping false imprisonment and battery for a January 3 incident involving a woman. Arrest reports do not indicate if it was the same woman as involved in the Valentine’s gift incident.

Cobb allegedly would not allow an adult female to leave her apartment, using physical force to keep her there against her will.

He then forced the victim to get out of bed and accompany him to his mother’s apartment on Irene Lane in Cantonment, according to the arrest report. One they arrived on Irene Lane, she got out of the car and began to walk away. Cobb then physically picked her up and carried her toward his mother’s house. He dropped her, and then grabbed her by the back of her jacket and dragged her, the report continues.

The victim was able to escape after an elderly man walking down Irene Lane yelled at them to stop.

Cobb was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.