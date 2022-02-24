Cantonment Man Accused Of Grand Theft; Someone Tried Make Text Message Deal To Return Items

A Cantonment man is accused of stealing a four-wheeler and other items before someone allegedly tried to make a deal for their return by text message.

Michael David Jones, 21, allegedly stole a four-wheeler valued at $1,500, a marine battery valued at $125, a battery maintainer worth $50, and a $50 battery charger. He was charged with felony grand theft, and two counts of misdemeanor petit theft second degree.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Jones came to his front door and asked for money, and he gave him $5 before asking him to leave. When the victim left for work a few minutes later, he told deputies that he observed Jones nearby. Hours later, he received a phone call and heard Jones’ voice in the background, according to an arrest report.

Text messages offered to tell the victim where to find his four wheeler and attempted to make a deal in exchange for information, and one of the texts provided a location, the report states. The owner found his four-wheeler and other items in the woods across the road from his residence.

A jacket that was allegedly worn by Jones earlier in the day at the victim’s house was found on the four-wheeler, according to deputies.

Jones was released from the Escambia County Jail on an $8,000 bond.