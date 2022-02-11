Boil Water Notice Issues For Farm Hill Utilities In Cantonment

Farm Hill Utilities has issued a boil water notice from all customers from the intersection of South Highway 97 and West Kingsfield Road south to Highway 297 and all side roads.

The precautionary boil water notice is due to a water main break in the area.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.