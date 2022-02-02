Shield Prevents PPD Officer From Being Shot In The Face; Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Police Officer



A man has been charged with shooting at a police officer whose life was likely saved by his ballistic shield Thursday morning.

Corey Joseph Marioneaux, Jr. was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

The Pensacola Police Department SWAT team was serving a high risk search warrant on North 7th Avenue about 5 a.m.

Marioneaux reportedly fired at officers. One round struck the viewing area officer’s ballistic shield, preventing the officer from being shot in the face, according to police.