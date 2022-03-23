State Attorney Will Not Prosecute Man That Shot At Pensacola Police SWAT

The State Attorney’s Office has announced that they will not prosecute Corey Marioneaux Jr. who shot at the Pensacola Police Department SWAT team.

“Careful review of the case has determined that there is insufficient proof to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Marioneaux knew that he was firing at a police officer.,” the SAO said.

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced Wednesday that after “diligent investigation and review” no criminal prosecution will be commenced against for the shooting incident that occurred during the lawful execution of a search warrant at his residence on February 3.

Marioneaux was arrested by the Pensacola Police Department after discharging a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol as officers made entry into his residence. The officers knocked and announced their presence by shouting “Pensacola Police Search Warrant” three times at approximately 5 a.m. before utilizing a ram to breach the front door.

Marioneaux, apparently awoken by the knock-and-announce, fired once from the central hallway of his residence at the exact moment the door burst open.

The projectile struck the tempered glass window of a ballistic shield wielded by a Pensacola Police officer positioned outside the doorway. The officer returned fire by discharging one shot. No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Marioneaux, exhibiting shock, immediately put his firearm down, and stated that he was sorry, and that he didn’t know it was the police. He also stated that he thought the police were people who were looking for him, apparently fearful of others in the community who he felt intended him harm.

The SAO said knowledge is an essential element of the offense. The evidence would show that Marioneaux fired the shot at the exact moment the door burst open. Under the unique set of circumstances, he did not have adequate time to perceive and appreciate that it was a uniformed police officer equipped with a ballistic shield on the other side of the door. The manner in which he repudiated his intent to fire upon a police officer substantiates his claim that he did not know it was the police when he fired the shot.

Photos: Pensacola Police Department.