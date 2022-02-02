Atmore Man Charged In Connection With Stolen UTV Found In Walnut Hill

February 2, 2022

An Atmore man was arrested in connection with a stolen UTV found in Walnut Hill.

Michael Cleveland Rolin, 45, was charged with felony dealing in stolen property.

In 2020, Rolin was charged in Baldwin County with stealing a 2015 Kubota RTV900 utility vehicle worth $8,500.

The UTV was located on Highway 97A in Walnut Hill, parked in plain view. The resident told deputies that he had purchased it from Rolin for $1,500. The man stated he had paid $800 of that amount under a payment plan. The purchaser identified Rolin from his Baldwin County Jail photo, according to an arrest report.

A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigator took possession of the UTV to return it to the rightful owner.

Rolin was arrested in Escambia County, Florida, this week after he was released from the Baldwin County Jail, where had been since July 2020 on charges of receiving stolen property, and third degree burglary.

He then posted a $7,500 bond to be released from the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola.

Written by William Reynolds 

 