Woman Killed, Man Seriously Injured In Gulf Beach Highway Crash

A 59-year old Pensacola woman was killed in a wreck Saturday evening on Gulf Beach Highway in Escambia County.

A 21-year old Pensacola man was westbound on Gulf Beach Highway about 5:15 p.m. Saturday when his pickup truck crossed into the eastbound lanes, according to state troopers. The pickup struck an oncoming SUV, killing the woman.

The driver of the pickup truck was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

File photo.