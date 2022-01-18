This Is Who Won Over $49,000 For Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold At The Grey Goose In Davisville

January 18, 2022

We now know who won over $49,000 after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at a North Escambia liquor store.

The quick pick ticket sold at Grey Goose Liquors on the state line at 11330 Highway 97 in Davisville was four winning tickets sold for the December 17 drawing and was worth $49,350.14.

The winning ticket was sold to Kenneth Lee Freeman of Brewton, according to the Florida Lottery. The other winning tickets were sold in Orlando, Punta Gorda and Miami.

The 227 tickets matching four numbers won $140 each. Another 7,748 tickets matching three numbers are worth $11.50 each, and 81,608 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

The winning numbers for the December 17 drawing were 02-18-21-33-36.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 