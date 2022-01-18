This Is Who Won Over $49,000 For Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold At The Grey Goose In Davisville

We now know who won over $49,000 after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at a North Escambia liquor store.

The quick pick ticket sold at Grey Goose Liquors on the state line at 11330 Highway 97 in Davisville was four winning tickets sold for the December 17 drawing and was worth $49,350.14.

The winning ticket was sold to Kenneth Lee Freeman of Brewton, according to the Florida Lottery. The other winning tickets were sold in Orlando, Punta Gorda and Miami.

The 227 tickets matching four numbers won $140 each. Another 7,748 tickets matching three numbers are worth $11.50 each, and 81,608 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

The winning numbers for the December 17 drawing were 02-18-21-33-36.