These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb. 5. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

– Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Monday, Jan. 31 through Friday, Feb. 4, as crews place a water main. North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- Springhill Drive will be temporarily closed at Ninth Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to allow crews to reconstruct the roadway. Traffic destined for Springhill Drive may utilize Royce Street, Birchwood Place, and Hillsdale Drive. Drivers may also access Springhill Drive via Bayou Boulevard.

– Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Monday, Jan. 30 as crews adjust manholes. U.S. 90 (Mobile Highway) Curb Removal and Replacement near Dominguez Street – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 through Wednesday, Feb. 2 as crews perform concrete operations.

Santa Rosa County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb. 5. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.