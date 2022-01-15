Seigler Named New Northwest Florida Water Management Director

January 15, 2022

Lyle Seigler has been appointed Executive Director of the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

Seigler replaces Brett Cyphers, who resigned to care for his oldest daughter as she undergoes cancer treatments. Cyphers served as the executive director for eight years and as the assistant executive director for two years.

“Our hearts are with Brett as he focuses on what is most important right now – his daughter and her health and his family,” Governing Board Chairman George Roberts. “We appreciate all he has accomplished for the residents of northwest Florida and applaud his dedication to protecting the precious natural resources in our part of the state.

“We are fortunate to have Lyle ready to step into this position and continue to guide the dedicated and talented staff at the District as they continue to best serve northwest Florida. Lyle has shown in his previous roles at the District he is more than ready for this assignment.”

Seigler has served as the District’s chief of staff for the past two years. Prior to that, he was the director of the District’s regulatory division.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

The Northwest Florida Water Management District is charged with managing and protecting the water resources of the Florida panhandle in a manner that best ensures the continued welfare of the people and natural resources of its 16-county region, including Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Pictured: Lyle Seigler, center, has been named the new executive director of the Northwest Florida Water Management District. Also pictured (left to right) Governing Board member John Alter, Governing Board Chairman George Roberts, and Governing Board members Anna Upton and Nick Patronis. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 