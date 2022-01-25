Reminder: Wednesday Is An Escambia Schools Early Release Day
January 25, 2022
Wednesday, January 26 is an early release day for the Escambia County School District
All schools will serve breakfast and lunch to students on the early release day. Regular modes of student transportation will be provided.
Early release days provide teachers and staff regular opportunities for professional development.
Wednesday is the last early release day scheduled for the school year.
For more information, contact your child’s school.
