Pensacola Children’s Chorus Forms New Tri-City Children’s Choir For Century, Flomaton, Jay

The Tri-City Children’s Choir (TCCC) has been formed as regional initiative of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus.

TCCC will welcome young singers in grades 2-6 who reside in the Century, Flomaton, Jay and surrounding area.

The choir will be under the direction of Holley Driver, a Century-based music teacher.

“I believe this is a wonderful opportunity for the children in our community because locally, not driving a great distance, or driving to the city, or going downtown Pensacola, but locally, they will receive cultural, academic, and social growth fostered by participating in a choir with like minded peers and they will be exposed to a high quality level of musical training and musicianship,” Driver said.

Singers will meet weekly on Thursdays, with the spring session March 3-May 12 from 4:30 until 5:15 p.m. at Century First United Methodist Church, 530 Church Street. TCCC is a tuition-based program and costs $5-$15 per week. Families may choose the weekly amount that works best for their household finances, and scholarships are also available.

Alex M. Garnet, artistic and executive director of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, said making music with others provides children with an opportunity for immense personal and social growth.

“By studying music, participating in rehearsals, and sharing performances with the community, singers learn invaluable lessons in responsibility, teamwork, accountability, empathy, and confidence,” Garner said. “In this, TCCC not only strives to inspire talented young musicians, but to mold them into assured individuals and powerful contributors to their community.”

For more information on joining the choir, or make a contribution, visit www.tricitychoir.org. Registration officially opens February 1.

Driver taught music in the Escambia County School District for over 15 years, served as the choral director at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino for nine years, and teaches in her own studio.