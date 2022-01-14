Nina Reeder Hall

Mrs. Nina Reeder Hall, age 83, passed away, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in Atmore, AL. She was born and raised up in Jay, FL; but has lived most of her adult life in Atmore, AL. She retired as an RN, and was an Antique dealer for many years.

She valued her time she got to spend with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, reading John Grisham books, watching her favorite tv show CSI-Miami. She was an avid Auburn Football Fan and a Duke Basketball Fan. She loved going to Antique Auctions and making people laugh with witty jokes.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Franklin (Litora Estele Nobles) Reeder, husband, Robert Clayton Hall, one son, Marvin Allen Williamson, one brother, Russell Scott Reeder, and one sister, Bernice Faye Reeder Woodall.

She is survived by her one son, Thomas Edwards Williamson, of Pensacola, FL; one daughter, Shawanna (Tyrone) James, of Bay Minette, AL; three grandchildren, Tiara James, Ty’leaha James, Traegan James, sister-in law, Linda Sue Cooper, of Atmore, AL; numerous, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating.

Burial will follow at Bay Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday January 14, 2022, from 11:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM on January 14, 2022 at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC.

Pallbearers will be Traegan James, Jason Hadley, Peyton Newsome, Allen Hall, Robbie Hall, and Terrence Newsome.