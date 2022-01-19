New Members Named To Escambia Extension Council

The Escambia County Commission has appointed three individuals to the Escambia County Extension Council.

Appointed for a two year-term were:

Linda Crews of Century

Mollie Taylor of Pensacola

James Hall of Pensacola

And two members rotated off the county. They are:

Anne Peterson of Century

Carol Tanksley of Pensacola

The individuals appointed were nominated by a committee and selected by the Escambia County Extension Council and reside in the zones for which they are nominated and are known to have an interest and concern for programs of Escambia County Extension. The persons appointed have an interest in and concern for the agricultural, family and consumer sciences (home economics), and youth programs of extension; in developing the rural and urban sections; and in developing the county and its resources.

Members may serve no more than two consecutive terms and rotate off the council for at least two years before becoming eligible to serve again.