New Members Named To Escambia Extension Council

January 19, 2022

The Escambia County Commission has appointed three individuals to the Escambia County Extension Council.

Appointed for a two year-term were:

  • Linda Crews of Century
  • Mollie Taylor of Pensacola
  • James Hall of Pensacola

And two members rotated off the county. They are:

  • Anne Peterson of Century
  • Carol Tanksley of Pensacola

The individuals appointed were nominated by a committee and selected by the Escambia County Extension Council and reside in the zones for which they are nominated and are known to have an interest and concern for programs of Escambia County Extension. The persons appointed have an interest in and concern for the agricultural, family and consumer sciences (home economics), and youth programs of extension; in developing the rural and urban sections; and in developing the county and its resources.

Members may serve no more than two consecutive terms and rotate off the council for at least two years before becoming eligible to serve again.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 