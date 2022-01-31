Molino Man Facing Drug Charges After ECSO Executes Search Warrant

January 31, 2022

A Molino man is facing two felony drug charges after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

Samuel Cooler, Jr., 30, was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

Cooler was in an apartment on East Johnson Road where the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant, according to an arrest report.

According to the ECSO, 12.9 grams of powder cocaine, 8.2 grams of crack cocaine and 634.6 gram of marijuana were found inside the apartment, and an additional 21.1 grams of marijuana was located inside Cooler’s sweatshirt pocket.

Cooler was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 