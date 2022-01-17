Man Revived With Narcan, Charged With DUI And Child Neglect After Highway 29 Crash

A Pensacola man was charged with several felony offenses after a trooper used Narcan to revive him after a traffic crash on Highway 29 atKingsfield Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol charged 39-year old William Hawthorne with driving under the influence with property damage, child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

A trooper arrived at a wreck about 11 a.m. Saturday to find Hawthorne to be unconscious behind the wheel, turning blue in the back and with agonal breath, FHP said. The trooper administered Narcan, with Hawthorne responding quickly, regaining consciousness.

A 6-year old girl was in the vehicle with Hawthorne at the time of the crash, according to a crash report.

FHP said a white Ford pickup was stopped southbound on Highway 29 at Kingsfield, waiting for a green light. Hawthorne was traveling south on Highway 29 and collided with the trailer hitch on the pickup, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup, a 77-year old Pensacola man, was not injuried.