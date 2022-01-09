Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting In Perdido, Alabama

January 9, 2022

One person was shot in Perdido, Alabama, Saturday, and a relative of the victim has been charged.

The shooting happened on Lonnie Hadley Road off Lottie Road, about 3.5 miles northwest of the Florida state line.  The victim was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital, and an update on their condition was not available.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man described as a “family member” of the victim. Dillon Kirk Johnson, age 24 of Lonnie Hadley Road in Perdido, was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 