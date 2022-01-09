Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting In Perdido, Alabama

One person was shot in Perdido, Alabama, Saturday, and a relative of the victim has been charged.

The shooting happened on Lonnie Hadley Road off Lottie Road, about 3.5 miles northwest of the Florida state line. The victim was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital, and an update on their condition was not available.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man described as a “family member” of the victim. Dillon Kirk Johnson, age 24 of Lonnie Hadley Road in Perdido, was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette without bond.