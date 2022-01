How Do You Say Thanks On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day? In Molino, You Deliver Doughnuts. In A Fire Truck.

Sunday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and one local fire station took the time to say thanks to their brothers and sisters in blue.

Volunteers from the Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue dropped off doughnuts Sunday afternoon at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Molino Substation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.