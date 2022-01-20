Here’s A Running List Of What Is Closed Friday Due To Winter Weather Advisory

Here is a running list of what is closed Friday in the North Escambia area due to a winter weather advisory.

Freezing rain is possible, making traveling difficult and dangerous on bridges and overpasses, according to the National Weather Service. The greatest potential for ice is from 3-9 a.m. on Friday.

Details are below. Additional closures will be added to this list 24/7 as they are received; check back for updates.

Escambia County (FL) Schools

Escambia County (FL) School Superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith said all schools and district offices will be closed on Friday

“We anticipate normal district operations will resume on Monday, January 24,” Smith said.. “Of course, we’ll continue to work closely with local emergency operations officials to determine what is safest for our families and staff.”

Pensacola Christian Academy

Pensacola Christian Academy classes are canceled for Friday. The school office will remain open. Due to anticipated condition improvements, a scheduled basketball game and senior night will continue as scheduled.

Camp Fire Century

Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center will be closed Friday.

Escambia County

All Escambia County (FL) offices will be closed on Friday. Essential employees such as first responders and those contacted by their supervisors will be expected to maintain county operations.

Closed county offices include:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Supervisor of Elections Office

ECAT bus service, UWF Trolley and Pensacola Beach Trolley services will be suspended Friday, Jan. 21. Escambia County Community Transportation (ECCT) will suspend regular service on Friday as well, except for dialysis and life-sustaining services. The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours.

ECUA

All ECUA offices will be open on Friday and sanitation collections are expected to remain on schedule.

Escambia County Courts

Escambia County courts will be closed Friday, January 21. Felony arraignments will be reset to Friday, January 28 at 8:30 a.m. Traffic infraction hearings will also be rescheduled for a later date. Regular operations will resume Monday, January 24.

FDOH-Escambia

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia will be closed Friday. All clinics and services, including drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be closed.

Manna Food Panties

Manna Food Pantries will be closed on Friday.

Town of Century

Town of Century offices will be closed on Friday.

Molino Utilities

Molino Utilities will be closed Friday and reopen on Monday.

City of Pensacola

City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Friday. Essential departments, such and police and fire, will remain open. The Pensacola airport will remain open, but check with airlines about potential flight delays. City sanitation services will operate on a delayed schedule.

Escambia County (AL) Schools

All public schools in Escambia County, Alabama, will be closed on Friday. Friday will be a remote learning day for all students in Escambia County, Alabama, and teachers were set to send assignments home with students on Thursday. Athletic events scheduled for Friday will continue

Escambia Academy

Escambia Academy in Canoe, Alabama, will be closed on Friday.

Atmore Christian School

Atmore Christian School will be closed on Friday.

University of West Florida

As of about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the University of West Florida said they are monitoring the situation but campuses will remain open. “Students, faculty and staff are advised to use their best judgment when traveling during freezing weather conditions,” UWF said.

Pensacola State College

Pensacola State College will be open on Friday, but is continuing to monitor the weather. “As with any weather condition we urge everyone to exercise caution and use their best judgment. If you believe that conditions in your area are hazardous tomorrow morning, then remain home and notify your instructor or supervisor,” PSC said.

Santa Rosa County Schools

Santa Rosa County Schools will be open on Friday.