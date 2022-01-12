Here Are The Top 10 Finalists For Escambia County Teacher Of The Year

The Escambia County School District has released its top 10 finalists for Teacher of the Year.

In alphabetical order, they are:

Karen Bruening, Pensacola High School

Laura Hobbs, Lincoln Park Elementary School

Alison Link, A.K. Suter Elementary School

Caleb Lovely, Warrington Middle School

Courtney Lurton, Cordova Park Elementary School

Jamiliya McBride, Pine Forest High School

Angela Nass, Brown-Barge Middle School

Jessica Phelps, Kingsfield Elementary School

Tammy Robertson, Hellen Caro Elementary School

Barbie Spears, Booker T. Washington High School

“We are so very proud of these ten outstanding educators, who are being duly recognized for their exceptional contributions to their school and the district,” stated ECSD Superintendent Timothy Smith. “We are excited for the opportunity to celebrate these top ten finalists, as well as all of our outstanding Teacher of the Year nominees.”

This list of 10 Teacher of the Year finalists will ultimately be pared down to a list of top five finalists, who will be honored at this year’s ECSD Golden Apple Awards Teacher of the Year Banquet. The Teacher of the Year will be announced during the banquet on January 28.