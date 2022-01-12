Here Are The Top 10 Finalists For Escambia County Teacher Of The Year
January 12, 2022
The Escambia County School District has released its top 10 finalists for Teacher of the Year.
In alphabetical order, they are:
- Karen Bruening, Pensacola High School
- Laura Hobbs, Lincoln Park Elementary School
- Alison Link, A.K. Suter Elementary School
- Caleb Lovely, Warrington Middle School
- Courtney Lurton, Cordova Park Elementary School
- Jamiliya McBride, Pine Forest High School
- Angela Nass, Brown-Barge Middle School
- Jessica Phelps, Kingsfield Elementary School
- Tammy Robertson, Hellen Caro Elementary School
- Barbie Spears, Booker T. Washington High School
“We are so very proud of these ten outstanding educators, who are being duly recognized for their exceptional contributions to their school and the district,” stated ECSD Superintendent Timothy Smith. “We are excited for the opportunity to celebrate these top ten finalists, as well as all of our outstanding Teacher of the Year nominees.”
This list of 10 Teacher of the Year finalists will ultimately be pared down to a list of top five finalists, who will be honored at this year’s ECSD Golden Apple Awards Teacher of the Year Banquet. The Teacher of the Year will be announced during the banquet on January 28.
