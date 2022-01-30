Heads Up: Security Exercise Begins Monday At NAS Pensacola, Whiting Field

Naval Air Station Pensacola and NAS Whiting Field will participate in an annual force protection exercise beginning Monday, January 31 through February 11.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.

Exercise CS-SC22 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

Pictured: Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain last year at NAS Pensacola.