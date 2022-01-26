Gaetz Announces Service Academy Nominations for 2022

John Bashore from Northview High School and Northview graduate David Lamb were among the 2022 service academy nominations for Florida’s First Congressional District announced Tuesday.

During an event at Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Rep. Matt Gaetz nominated the following students to the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy:

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY

Ashley Spear, Gulf Breeze High

Page Dolloff, Niceville High School

John Bashore, Northview High School

Zoe Racz, Choctawhatchee High School

Charles Sherwin III, Niceville High School

Aidan Stamp, Lakenheath High School

Gavin Unterreiner, Navarre High School

Emma Spanovich, Choctawhatchee High School

Mikala Urenda, Niceville High School

Creanna Shaw, United States Air Force Academy

James Ratley, Niceville High School

Nolan Sweeney, Stockholm International School

Massimo Grisotto, Niceville High School

Leanne Gujski, Niceville High School

Jon Tomlinson, Fort Walton Beach High

Kirsten Cannon, United States Air Force Academy

Aine King, Liberty Academy Online

Chance Gully, University of South Florida

UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY

Charles Jasso, Pensacola Catholic High

Aidan Bryan, Pace High School

Zachary Peterson, Booker T. Washington High

Abigail Driskell, Gulf Breeze High School

Steve Brunache, Pace High School

David Lamb, Pensacola State College

Grace Mims, Pensacola High School

Winfred Allgyer, Homeschool

Sebastien Epplin, South Walton High School

UNITED STATES MILITARY ACADEMY (WEST POINT)

Nicklaus Fielder, Pace High School

Laurie Petracca, Humphrey’s High School

Eric Hill, Choctawhatchee High School

Zachary Hruby, Niceville High School

Christian Perry, Choctawhatchee High School

Keegan Detweiler, Niceville High School

Shayla Trotter, Crestview High School

UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY

Sven Dunham, Trinitas Christian School

Pictured: (L-R) Northview graduate David Lamb, Congressman Matt Gaetz and John Bashore of Northview High School during service academy nominates Tuesday at Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.