Gaetz Announces Service Academy Nominations for 2022
January 26, 2022
John Bashore from Northview High School and Northview graduate David Lamb were among the 2022 service academy nominations for Florida’s First Congressional District announced Tuesday.
During an event at Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Rep. Matt Gaetz nominated the following students to the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy:
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY
Ashley Spear, Gulf Breeze High
Page Dolloff, Niceville High School
John Bashore, Northview High School
Zoe Racz, Choctawhatchee High School
Charles Sherwin III, Niceville High School
Aidan Stamp, Lakenheath High School
Gavin Unterreiner, Navarre High School
Emma Spanovich, Choctawhatchee High School
Mikala Urenda, Niceville High School
Creanna Shaw, United States Air Force Academy
James Ratley, Niceville High School
Nolan Sweeney, Stockholm International School
Massimo Grisotto, Niceville High School
Leanne Gujski, Niceville High School
Jon Tomlinson, Fort Walton Beach High
Kirsten Cannon, United States Air Force Academy
Aine King, Liberty Academy Online
Chance Gully, University of South Florida
UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY
Charles Jasso, Pensacola Catholic High
Aidan Bryan, Pace High School
Zachary Peterson, Booker T. Washington High
Abigail Driskell, Gulf Breeze High School
Steve Brunache, Pace High School
David Lamb, Pensacola State College
Grace Mims, Pensacola High School
Winfred Allgyer, Homeschool
Sebastien Epplin, South Walton High School
UNITED STATES MILITARY ACADEMY (WEST POINT)
Nicklaus Fielder, Pace High School
Laurie Petracca, Humphrey’s High School
Eric Hill, Choctawhatchee High School
Zachary Hruby, Niceville High School
Christian Perry, Choctawhatchee High School
Keegan Detweiler, Niceville High School
Shayla Trotter, Crestview High School
UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY
Sven Dunham, Trinitas Christian School
Pictured: (L-R) Northview graduate David Lamb, Congressman Matt Gaetz and John Bashore of Northview High School during service academy nominates Tuesday at Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “Gaetz Announces Service Academy Nominations for 2022”
Congratulations to David Lamb for Accepting the nomination To the Naval Academy..; He will go far so proud of him.