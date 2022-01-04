FPL Completes Gulf Power Integration; Customers To See Bill Increase

Florida Power & Light Company and Gulf Power Company have integrated and are now doing business as Florida Power & Light Company in Northwest Florida.

Former Gulf Power customers will see an increase of nearly $7 per month on their bills in January due to the increasing cost of natural gas.

Panhandle customers will see a near-term rate increase, but a reduction in the long term. The rate plan will directly support the largest solar buildout in the United States, including 16 million solar panels across more than 50 new sites. The company said that is enough to power one million homes.

The total increase in 2022 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will be about $15 per month.

Former Gulf Power customers will now use the FPL.com website and log in with their existing username and password to manage their account. The FPL app will also be available for download to provide customers with instant, secure access to their accounts. In addition, customers will be able to report an outage through the website and app.

FPL will also rebrand Gulf Power office buildings, trucks and uniforms with the FPL logo over the coming months. During this transition period, customers may see employee uniforms and vehicles with either the FPL logo or Gulf Power logo.