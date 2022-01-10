Florida Gas Prices Slip Another Penny; Many Finding Much Deeper Discounts At The Pump

Florida gas prices dropped another penny last week, with some drivers finding much deeper discounts at the pump.

Although the state average was $3.20 per gallon on Sunday, 7% of Florida gas stations had pump prices below $3 a gallon. The average per gallon in Escambia County was $3.13 Sunday night.

A North Escambia low of $2.95 could be found at a Highway 29 station in Cantonment Sunday night, and a handful of Pensacola gas stations were also at $2.95.

“January gas prices are often driven down by lower fuel demand. Unfortunately, that downward trend at the pump may soon come to an end,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices shot up last week and that could restore upward pressure in prices at the pump.”

Pictured: Regular unleaded gas at $2.95 a gallon at a Cantonment station. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.