Florida Gas Prices Have Not Moved Much, Even As Crude Rises

Florida gas prices haven’t moved much, even as the price of crude rises to multi-year highs, according to AAA.

“Oil prices have surged in 2022, but pump prices have been pretty flat so far,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s possible that the seasonable downturn in gasoline demand has helped pump prices resist the upward pressure from the oil market. However, if oil prices keep logging weekly gains, it’s only a matter of time before that results in higher prices at the pump.”

The average price for gasoline in Florida is $3.23 per gallon. That’s 1-cent more than a week ago and the same price as this time last month.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon Sunday night was $3.14, the same as one month ago. The lowest price per gallon Sunday night in North Escambia was $3.08 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. The lowest price in Pensacola was $2.89 at a station on East Burgess Road.