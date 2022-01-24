Florida Gas Prices Have Not Moved Much, Even As Crude Rises

January 24, 2022

Florida gas prices haven’t moved much, even as the price of crude rises to multi-year highs, according to AAA.

“Oil prices have surged in 2022, but pump prices have been pretty flat so far,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s possible that the seasonable downturn in gasoline demand has helped pump prices resist the upward pressure from the oil market. However, if oil prices keep logging weekly gains, it’s only a matter of time before that results in higher prices at the pump.”

The average price for gasoline in Florida is $3.23 per gallon. That’s 1-cent more than a week ago and the same price as this time last month.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon Sunday night was $3.14, the same as one month ago. The lowest price per gallon Sunday night in North Escambia was $3.08 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. The lowest price in Pensacola was $2.89 at a station on East Burgess Road.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 