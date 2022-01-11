Flomaton Police Seek Man In Alleged Theft

The Flomaton Police Department has named a Century man as the suspect in a business theft early Monday morning.

Flomaton Police have an active warrant for 37-year old Eubie Alexander Kennedy for theft of property fourth degree and criminal trespass second degree.

FPD said Kennedy is the man seen on surveillance video in a theft about 12:44 a.m. Monday at an auto repair. The alleged theft was caught on cameras at a nearby gas station, and the video shows the suspect entered the store.

Anyone with information on the incident on Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811.

Pictured top: Eubie Kennedy in a mugshot after a November 2020 arrest in Escambia County, Florida. It should be noted that most of the charges against him were dropped in that case. Pictured below: Surveillance images from video provided by the Flomaton Police Department.