Fiery Crash Near Century Claims Life Early Tuesday Morning

January 18, 2022

A fiery single vehicle crash near west of Century claimed a life early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened about 5:50 a.m. on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road, less a quarter mile from the Escambia Fire Rescue station in Byrneville.

The silver car was westbound on Highway 4 when it left the roadway and crashed head-on into a large tree about 5:50 a.m. After colliding with the tree, the vehicle became engulfed in fire killing the driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details as they work to identify the driver. The Century and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the vehicle involved until FHP notifies next of kin.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Fiery Crash Near Century Claims Life Early Tuesday Morning”

  1. Puddin on January 18th, 2022 8:55 am

    So sad. No idea what happened but I travel that road every day. I’d bet they were dodge a deer. Or possibly over corrected when the tire went off the side of that Too narrow road.

    Prayers for the family.





